Decorative globe blamed for Sunday fire in Nelson

Nelson Fire and Rescue services responded to a report of flames and smoke coming from a home in Fairview Sunday afternoon.

Crews with help from the Nelson Police Department confirmed the fire was on the exterior of the building before they began removing pieces of the wooden siding and deck railing.

Assistant Fire Chief Michael Deloise says a decorative globe was found to be the cause which concentrated sun-rays onto a wooden railing, setting it on fire before spreading to the house.

He reminds residents that glass objects or anything that can magnify the sun’s rays is capable of creating enough heat energy to light combustible materials.

Eight firefighters in total responded and no injuries were reported.

Damages are estimated to cost $5000.