Disaster Financial Assistance authorized for RDCK by Province

Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance should start being made available for Regional District of Central Kootenay residents impacted by recent flooding.

The RDCK says Emergency Management BC has authorized DFA following the major flooding that occurred between May 18th and June 1st.

Damage across the region saw washed out roads, culvert blockage, erosion, log-jams and property damage; now Disaster Financial Assistance is aiming to assist those impacted who are eligible.

Homeowners, residential Tenants, small business owners, farmers and charitable organizations can take part, although only essential items, uninsurable losses and loses where there is no other offered program are applicable.

Head online for more details.