Doukhobor Discovery Centre looks ahead to Archive and Research Project

(Image provided by Facebook: DoukhoborDiscoveryCentre)

The Doukhobor Discovery Centre in Castlegar is hoping to increase their capacity with a multi-phase archive and research centre project.

President Gordon Soukoreff says the centre has two basements that need renovating; one is unused and the other is for storage.

He says they plan to install a tunnel between each building for both underground access and storage.

Soukoreff says the centre is being inundated with new articles on a daily bases, and although it already houses about 2000 historical items only about half of them can be archived.

He adds a recent influx of these items is making their need for increased capacity even more serious.

Soukoreff says he's waiting on a report with the exact funding amount needed to proceed on the project.

He says giving the project multiple phases allows it to make progress whenever funding becomes available.