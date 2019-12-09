Drivers are being reminded to slow down for accident scenes

As the weather gets colder and road conditions become slippery, drivers are reminded to slow down and be well prepared to stop when emergency lights are ahead.

Tarry's Fire Chief Greg Patterson says traffic controllers have noticed a recent pattern, with drivers not paying attention as much as they'd like them to see.

Whenever a driver sees an accident scene sign, they should slow down and prepare for what might be ahead including flaggers.

Patterson says the maximum speed limit in an uncontrolled scene is 70-kilometres per hour in an 80-or over zone, and 40-kilometres per hour in an under-80 zone.

Drivers on the tail-end of line-ups at emergency scenes are advised to put on their 4-way flashers.