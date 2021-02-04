Drug Alert Issued for Castlegar Area

Interior Health is issuing a drug alert for the Castlegar area after a substance was tested at ANKORS.

A light pink powder, being sold as "Down", contains a high concentration of fentanyl and benzodiazepines.

IH says the drug has a high risk of overdose with prolonged sedation and users may not respond to naloxone.

Users should have drugs checked, avoid using alone, and consider using the Lifeguard app.

They’re also encouraged to use at an Overdose Prevention or Supervised Consumption site.

Find more details online.