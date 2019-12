A Drug Alert for the Grand Forks area is effective until December 12th.

That from Interior Health who says CDN 80 or fake oxycodone tablets contained fentanyl, cocaine, and a synthetic cannabinoid called A-M-B-F-U-B when tested in a Health Canada lab.

A-M-B-F-U-B, also known as K-2, spice, or fake weed, has been associated with both overdose and death.

They say Nalaxone Kits and Training are available at the Boundary Community Health Care.