Drugs seized by Trail RCMP during auto theft investigation

drugstrail

(Image supplied by RCMP)

Trafficking quantities of illicit drugs were seized Tuesday, July 28th, by Trail RCMP.

Shortly before 11AM the detachment received a report that a pickup truck had been taken without the owner's permission when a passenger was left alone inside the vehicle at a local business.

The truck and suspect were located downtown, but following his arrest over 27-grams of various forms of suspected cocaine, over 14-grams of suspected fentanyl, approximately 1.5-grams of suspected methamphetamine and 4 pills suspected to be dilaudid was seized as well as over $4400 in Canadian and American currency.

The 36-year old Trail man has since been released but is facing multiple charges.

