EcoSociety Farms to Friends Program benefits low-income families

(EcoSociety’s Matthew Brown packs food bags to distribute to families.)

A new program from the West Kootenay EcoSociety is already making an impact across the region.

The Farms to Friends program delivers local organic produce from local farmers to low-income families and seniors.

Program Director Craig Mullin says a grant the society received was originally set to be put towards the farmers market, but since they’re not playing the same role in the markets this year, they came up with a program to support under privileged people in this time of COVID-19.

Fifty-four families are already benefiting from the program thanks to 12 to 15 volunteers.

Mullin says produce bags are all delivered on the same day spanning over 200km across the region, between Balfour, Nelson, Castlegar, Trail and Rossland.

Each family is promised one bag of food per week until the end of October, and delivery is contact-free.

He says if possible they'd be willing to run the program again in the future, as it's a win-win for both producers and consumers.