EcoSociety Farms to Friends Program extended through December

The West Kootenay EcoSociety's Farms to Friends Program has been extended until the end of December.

This means the EcoSociety can keep delivering farm-fresh goods to low-income families thanks to grant funding, business sponsors and more.

Coordinator Craig Mullin says the program still serves 54 families but the community response has only improved, adding although they haven’t quite secured the funding they are ahead of their goals and cautiously optimistic about running the program into 2021 as well.

Mullin says he doesn't expect our Kootenay winter driving conditions to interfere with deliveries but we’ll have to cross that road when we get there (no pun intended).

For now, he says Thursdays are a great day for farms to connect and for volunteers to be available.

The Program is switching to Kootenay Natural Meats in Creston for November and December as they have greenhouses for the winter.