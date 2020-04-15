EcoSociety plans for Nelson's downtown Markets to return, with changes

The West Kootenay EcoSociety is aiming to return their Farmers Markets to the streets of Nelson this Summer, but they'll look very different.

Changes in accordance with provincial recommendations will see booths placed further apart to support physical distancing, see-through shields to protect vendors, possibly some online services, and much more.

Only food vendors will be permitted although consumption on site will be banned.

No Cottonwood Markets are being held this time around.

Executive Director Montana Burgess tells the EZ Rock Newsroom that they are still working to determine how to stay afloat financially, but markets are set to return this June.

The provincial government has declared Farmers Markets an essential service.

We'll have more from the EcoSociety soon.