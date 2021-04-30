EcoSociety Supports Watersheds, Clean Drinking Water

(Image provided by West Kootenay EcoSociety: Children standing by the source of their grandparent’s drinking water in Glade, BC)

The West Kootenay EcoSociety is part of a new provincial program supporting healthy watersheds.

The Healthy Watersheds Initiative will see the EcoSociety work towards natural solutions to support healthy and safe watersheds in Regional District of Central Kootenay areas E and I.

Conservation Director Kendra Norwood explains that people’s drinking water is at risk of effects from climate change, logging, and other industrial and recreational uses.

Nature based planning aims to protect the clean water that communities rely on and help residents understand how watersheds work and where else they can be tapping into.

Preliminary nature based planning and data collection is set for this year and Norwood says to expect some community consultation as a result, but adds it won't be as in-depth as engagement in the next-leg.

Norwood says this year crews will be working with communities to get an understanding of the history of watersheds and learn more about community values, goals and needs.

Community members in Area E watersheds have been working to conduct nature-based planning since 2018; a group last year advocated for a watershed fund to the provincial government and was successful.