Emergency Response Team deployed in Grand Forks

An Emergency Response Team was deployed late Saturday night in Grand Forks.

Grand Forks RCMP responded to check on the well-being of a local resident at approximately 7:45PM.

A Kettle River Villas resident tells the EZ Rock Newsroom that they heard banging sounds coming from an above suite around 8PM but didn't think much of it at first.

Corporal Jesse O'Danaghey says the Grand Forks detachment was unable to gain access, and believed the individual was in possession of a fire arm prompting the call out of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team.

He adds negotiations were unsuccessful so tactically trained members breached the residence, successfully apprehending the emotional distraught 43-year old women before transporting her to hospital for a medical assessment.

Fifteen people were evacuated and traffic was closed to a portion of 68th Avenue through the negotiations; they were allowed back inside at 6AM on Sunday.

The complex-resident adds that not only did a squad member survey the layout of their apartment a couple of hours prior the 4AM breach, but they're also now in possession of the women's cat, who's a little shaken up but alright for the most part.