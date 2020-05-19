Evacuation Orders issued for Johnson Flats near Grand Forks

Six properties are being ordered to evacuate in Johnson Flats near Grand Forks as river levels rise.

The evacuation order came at 1:30 Tuesday morning when the Kettle River breached an illegally constructed berm, cutting off access to six homes in Johnson Flats and possibly damaging some structures.

This following high rainfall May 17th through 18th leading the Kettle River to peak overnight.

No-one is injured and several of the fifteen residents impacted are choosing to remain in their homes.

An evacuation alert for Manly Meadows near Grand Forks was issued yesterday, May 17th, and is now expanded to two more homes in the area for a total of nine properties.

The RDKB says evacuation alerts can rapidly change to evacuation orders should conditions worsen.

They add while flood levels are still at a two-year return-level, changes to the river from catastrophic flooding in 2018 have altered flow patterns and eroded some areas that may not have seen flooding previously.

Residents are encouraged to monitor low-lying areas for potential impacts from rising groundwater, and sandbags are currently available at the Grand Forks arena as well as areas in the West Boundary.

Visit the RDKB’s website for more.