Everett Baker Named as Grand Forks By-Election Winner

The City of Grand Forks by-election is wrapped-up and a candidate has been named to fill the vacant city councillor seat left by now-Utilities Manager Rod Zielinski.

Everett Baker has run in three elections now; twice for mayor and once for council, and says this is his first win after losing by just 56 votes in the 2018 election.

He says he had a clear platform and the proposed 2nd Street Supportive Housing Project was one of his main talking points, adding he’s personally opposed to the location while supportive of true wrap-around services.

Baker says during his campaign he heard that the community wants a change from a council constantly dealing with social agenda, with hopes for one more geared towards infrastructure, economic development and housing for seniors.

He tips his hat to the effort already being committed by the Social Services Advisory Group in Grand Forks.

Baker is proud of his work within provincial government over the last eight years, working alongside previous-Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson and says although his victory hasn't quite sunk in yet, it will soon.