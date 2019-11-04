First Castlegar Open House this week regarding Downtown Area Plan

The City of Castlegar says they're holding an open house to hear from residents and stakeholders regarding the Downtown Area Plan.

The plan aims to create framework to improve the downtown's economic vitality and attractiveness.

City Planner Shannon Marshall says Castlegar's Community Plan identifies the downtown as a targeted growth area in that there's infrastructure in place to accommodate development.

He says re-energizing the downtown is also one of what's called the twelve big ideas in Castlegar's Community Plan, and with Castlegar expected to experience growth in the coming years it's a good time to develop policy that will guide that development.

Marshall adds this is the first open-house in a process that could take several-months

The event goes Wednesday, November 6th, at the Community Forum from 4 to 8.