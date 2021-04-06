Florio Vassilikakis runs for Castlegar Mayor

Castlegar's by-election is seeking one Mayor and one Councillor after Florio Vassilikakis stepped down earlier this year to take a swing at the chair's office.

Vassilikakis says after spending his last eight years dedicated to progress in the community, and given the opportunity that had presented itself, he felt he was ready to step up and lead from the Mayor’s seat.

He believes he has the necessary experience, not only as a City Councillor or through the various positions that accompany being a Councillor, but also as a business owner in Castlegar.

Vassilikakis says his immediate community concerns include a housing shortage, affordability, recreation and doctor recruitment, but he also has goals for the future regarding climate, homelessness, the airport and ensuring the city is planning for potential future growth.

He adds while the airport is a massive economic driver, it's limitations hinder some economic and developmental growth and needs to be continuously worked on.

Vassilikakis says he's especially proud of his work on Millennium Park and the major affect it's had on Castlegar, both economically and recreationally; he also highlights his time as the only business owner at the council table.

He adds while some people seem to perceive him as an outsider or a transplant, he made the move to Castlegar 16 years ago chosing to commit, invest and raise a family as he's fallen in love with the city.

The EZ Rock Newsroom will be hearing from more mayoral and councillor candidates in the weeks leading up to Castlegar’s April 24th by-election.