FOKLSS and partners set sail to clean Foreshore Beach

The Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society and a team of volunteer divers from the Kootenay Lake Sailing Association and West Kootenay Boating Association are deep cleaning Foreshore Beach in Nelson.

Between five and 30 metres deep to be exact; volunteers are starting at the Prestige Marina and working their way towards Lakeside Park this weekend.

Program Manager Camille LeBlanc says previous dives that the Sailing Association has done saw lots of garbage in the Foreshore area, calling this an interesting way to deal with the challenge.

While she does believe she’ll have a different answer next week, LeBlanc tells the EZ Rock Newsroom that it would be great to see clean-ups of this nature done on an annual basis to slowly chip away at the garbage there, adding if they chip away at enough of what’s below the water’s surface perhaps they’ll have to do it less than once per year in the future.

LeBlanc says you may have heard about the Kootenay Lake Sailing Association before; the organization was instrumental in removing an old sail boat that was left at Troup Beach for about four years ago.

She thanks the Sailing Association, Boating Association and Prestige Marina, but says there's a plethora of other businesses she needs to thank as well.

Mountain Bin is donating a bin to store garbage, Arcright is making grappling hooks to haul trash up and out of the water, other businesses are supplying refreshments, the city of Nelson and RDCK are waiving tipping fees and the Columbia Basin Trust is sponsoring the work.

The clean-up is happening from 10AM to 2PM over this weekend and they won't need more volunteers as divers are a part of the same bubble.