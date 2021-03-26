FOKLSS Targets Kokanee Creek Park Beach in Annual Clean-up Event

It's that time of the year again for The Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society with an annual beach clean-up event running today, March 26th, and tomorrow at Kokanee Creek Provincial Park.

Program Manager Camille LeBlanc says Styrofoam pollution is a lake-wide issue, but this spot in particular could use some TLC.

She explains that many years ago Styrofoam blocks were used to help docks float, and we’re still seeing that legacy today with small pieces of polystyrene washing up on our local beaches.

LeBlanc says usually the annual event aligns with Earth Day but they're setting out while water levels are low to make as much of an impact as possible.

She adds while polystyrene pollution is a huge hazard to local wildlife, this particular site also sees impacts from heavy community usage and garbage often tends to stick to the beach.

LeBlanc says people are always encouraged to pick up whatever garbage they see when out and about, and as The Society is actively looking for other clean-up sites, let them know if you have beach in mind, what the problem is, and how you’d like The Society to get involved.

Eight volunteers and two staff will be filling buckets to safely dispose of polystyrene; if you want to register to volunteer, including what you're interested in doing, you'll be put in their database for future initiatives.

LeBlanc says volunteering will be easier once the pandemic is behind us but The Society is working to create virtual engagement strategies to empower and equip people to do stewardship work in their own bubble.

Kokanee Creek Provincial Park is a popular spot for recreational activities, the salmon run, and is home to the Kokanee Creek Nature Centre.

The Park is not yet open to the public but volunteers have specific instructions.