Food For Families Program Supports Grand Forks and Boundary Residents

Boundary Family Services is teaming up School District 51 to assist Grand Forks and Boundary area families with food security.

Healthy Schools Coordinator Carol Mitchell says each school in the region that needs food is receiving supplies, and families can pick up even more at Hutton Elementary.

She says they kind of know the families that are struggling and so funding was put together to offer food.

The Food For Families Program began providing non-perishable food items but they've since added milk, eggs and other local produce to the list; you can also get cake baking supplies for the holiday season.

Mitchell says the program actually began in April and uses the school bus system to get supplies across the Boundary; it’s just her and another helper packaging the food and she says efficient COVID-19 health and safety protocols are in place.

Mitchell adds there isn't a set capacity limit but they're being careful as to not refuse anyone.

She explains that although they’re aiming to lock-down more funding and have received some generous community donations, they’re trying to run the program for as long as they can with limited funds and at least believe they can get through this year.

To get involved or receive a food order form, all you have to do is get in touch.