Foot chase in Castlegar leads to arrest of Trail man

Castlegar R-C-M-P apprehended a shoplifter after a foot pursuit on Monday - now he's facing 14 charges.

A Castlegar business reported an unknown man leaving the store without paying for merchandise.

Once arrested, suspected methamphetamine was also found in his possession.

The 48-year old Trail man already had charges from offences that occurred around Trail between 2018 and 2019...his next appearance for the 14 charges is on December 5th in Rossland Court.