Former Grand Forks Fire Chief suing the City

A former Fire Chief is suing the City of Grand Forks.

Dale Heriot was “terminated without cause” last July following an investigation into complaints about bullying and harassment at the Fire Hall.

The Plaintiff’s claim, filed January 22nd, is for wrongful dismissal; he's seeking relief for “damages for breach of contract”, “costs”, “punitive and aggravated damages” and more, and claiming damages to his reputation and mental health.

Heriot’s claim alleges he was never provided with the actual complaint that sparked an investigation of bullying and harassment at the fire hall, never advised that the investigation would include inquiry of his fitness to perform his role, never advised that his termination was a possible outcome, and not provided sufficient notice of his firing.

The Plaintiff allegedly made multiple requests to learn more about the details of the initial complaint that sparked the investigation, with no luck.

He was later notified that the investigation was complete and changes to the fire hall’s leadership structure were anticipated.

The claim says “the Plaintiff did not accept the Defendant’s anticipated changes to his job duties”.

The City has responded to the civil claim stating he “failed or refused to provide constructive feedback…. in respect to proposed changes to his duties and responsibilities”, adding “The Plaintiff waived any breach of procedural fairness…. By declining the opportunity to make representations and to be heard at the hearing conducted of the Defendant’s Council”.

The City’s response was filed February 21st.