Fortis and REN Energy collaborate for innovative Renewable Natural Gas

Fortis BC is teaming up with REN Energy on a first of its kind project for North America, and it's taking place right here in the Kootenays.

Fortis BC’s Manager of Renewable Natural Gas Supply Scott Gramm says they’ve been purchasing RNG for about 10 years through agricultural sources.

Usually they take dairy manure and agricultural waste to create bio-gas, and purify it to make methane for the natural gas system, but what’s unique about this project is the use of wood waste instead.

The wood waste helps reduce emissions for BC's expansive forestry sector, and assist the forestry industry in cleaning up brush residuals thereby enhancing wildfire mitigation efforts.

The plant is set to be located about eight kilometres North-East of Fruitvale on a former sawmill site.

Not only is an immediate annual economic impact expected, Gramm says the facility will see about 25 direct jobs between construction and operations, with about 60 indirect jobs.

The construction-cycle could take 18 months, and they’re hoping to have shovels in the ground between late-Summer and early-Fall.

REN Energy will own and operate the facility, which Gramm says is set generate a higher volume of gas than Fortis has ever done before: close to one million gigajoules of renewable natural gas annually.

Imagine that in comparison to the average household, which uses about 90 annually.

