Fortis BC offers residential and small business Customer Recovery Fund

Fortis BC doesn't want any customers left in the dark during these unusual times.

A new COVID-19 Customer Recovery Fund is being made available to defer residential bill payments from April 1st to at least June 30th, with a one-year repayment schedule free of interest or additional fees.

Corporate Communications Manager Sean Beardow says they've been brain-storming how to best support their customers since the pandemic popped-up, adding their first priority was ensuring customers have the energy they need.

One of the first things Fortis did was suspend late fees and stop any service disconnections for gas or electric for any financial reasons.

Beardow says the biggest impact to Fortis through the pandemic has been on it's customers, so they’re trying to be there for them as best as possible exemplified through this new Recovery Fund.

He adds that on the operations-side of things, some work has been postponed specifically where employees enter an individual’s home, although crews are still working across the province.

The Recovery Fund will also offset charges to accounts of small businesses forced to close during these times, and those still open but facing slower revenue can receive bill deferrals in-line with residential customers.

Fortis BC adds the public parking area providing access to the green space at their South Slocan Generation facility is closed to encourage physical distancing.

The green space remains open however; it just needs to be accessed from farther away.