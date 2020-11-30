Fortis BC receives interim approval for electric rate increase

Fortis BC has approval from the British Columbia Utilities Commission for their interim 2021 electricity rates including a 4.36% general rate increase for customers.

Customers using an average of about 12,000 kilowatt hours per year would see their monthly bill jump by about $7.30.

Corporate Communications Advisor Nicole Brown says rates pay for everything it takes to keep the system running effectively between maintenance, customer service and projects, adding these changes are the result of services in place before the pandemic.

She says when the pandemic first popped up Fortis worked directly with customers to help manage bills, create deferral accounts and everything else, but at the same time they need to be able to invest in their own system.

Brown also says electric rates can cover projects like the one at the Corra Linn Dam.

The dam in question, upstream from Castlegar, plays an important role in controlling reservoir levels in addition to generating power which protects the people, habitat and communities downstream.

She says right now Fortis is in the process of replacing 14 spillway gates initially installed in 1932; the replacement gates will meet new seismic requirements.

Brown adds other challenges beyond the pandemic include mudslides, fires and snowstorms; all of which mean Fortis needs to ensure a reliable system moving forwards.