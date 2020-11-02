Fortis, Trail FAIR connect for Energy Conservation Assistance Program

Fortis BC and the Trail Family and Individual Resource Centre are teaming up to make local homes more energy efficient this season.

Trail FAIR is connecting income-qualified customers with the Energy Conservation Assistance Program, which sees an Energy Coach visit and assess your home to determine where you can be more energy efficient.

Fortis BC Corporate Communications Specialist Lauren Lea says heat loss is money loss, so when a coach visits your home they’ll identify areas of heat loss and further help homeowners understand how they are using energy; coaches will also show where targeted changes can be made.

Energy coaches follow COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and residences will receive safety instructions prior to arrival.

Lea says Trail FAIR is a great partner to work with and help get the community involved by helping customers apply for energy saving upgrades and walking them through what exactly the program offers.

Energy coach and contractor visits as well as efficiency upgrades are at no cost to eligible participants.