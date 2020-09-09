Fortis warns of intermittent outages as crews work to restore power

(Image supplied by Fortis BC)

Monday morning's windstorm is seeing lasting effects for Fortis BC customers as efforts to restore power across the Kootenays continue days later.

Corporate Communications Advisor Nicole Brown says about 4000 of the roughly 6000 customers who initially lost power were back online by Tuesday night, but once crews began working on smaller community pockets, trees that were weakened by Monday’s storm started falling on powerlines taking customers back offline.

She says as of Wednesday, September 9th at 2PM, power has been restored to more than 5000 customers, but pockets of customers in the Slocan Valley, east shore of Kootenay Lake and Creston areas may be offline until Thursday.

Brown says to prepare for intermittent outages as trees continue to fall and while crews continue with repairs and removing downed trees.

Check the Fortis BC outage map for the latest information.