Fraud, Large Gathering, Year-End Statistics in Trail RCMP Report

Highlights from this week’s Trail and Greater District RCMP report include fraud and a large public gathering.

Trail RCMP says a Montrose resident was recently defrauded out of a few thousand dollars after falling victim to a phone and email scam.

The detachment caught word last Thursday afternoon, January 21st, and learned two people representing themselves as federal government lawyers told them victim she qualified for grant funding if she paid an upfront fee.

The victim sent two electronic transfers before growing suspicious after fraudsters requested she send more money.

RCM-P reminds the public that money sent electronically cannot be recovered; read more on the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's website.

In the first incident if it's kind for the area, but not for the Kootenays as a whole, a $2300 dollar fine was issued by Trail RCMP last week following a gathering at a church non-compliant with provincial health orders.

Twenty-nine people were found gathered in the main room of the church Thursday evening without masks or face-coverings.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says those types events can have a super-spreader affect, adding if just one of the 29 participants had COVID-19 and passed it on, it could be a significant event for the Trail area and spread across the community.

Wicentowich says the area is generally compliant with health orders, but this event was a risk to the greater community and the $2300 fine in this case was appropriate to help stop the spread.

He says the crowd was cooperative and followed RCMP's directions to disperse.

The Trail RCMP Detachment’s year-end statistics show crime was down by 20% in 2020 compared to 2019.

Sergeant Wicentowich says the detachment has been working with other community groups to address mental health, addiction and poverty in an attempt to focus on the underpinning of crime, adding that during a pandemic more people are watching and less people are moving around.

That isn’t the only impact seen by the pandemic in the year-end statistics.

Mental health related calls and domestic violence files were up last year, but files involving alcohol and drugs, impaired driving and motor vehicle collisions were down.

Wicentowich says that overall mental health calls are up by about 7% across BC.

He says sometimes a mental health call can simply involve going to check on a community member and determining they’re suffering as a result of the pandemic before getting them in-touch with supports; RCMP have had a lot of those calls recently.

The detachment recorded just one fatal motor vehicle collision through 2020 compared to three in 2019.

Find more details online.