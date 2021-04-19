Friends of Kootenay Lake Target East Shore in April Clean-up Event

The scope of The Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society's next community clean-up event is much bigger than their recent swing at Kokanee Creek Beach, considering both the clean-up site and timeline.

Assistant Program Manager Kayla Tillapaugh says an April-long clean-up event is now live for Kootenay Lake's East-Shore between Riondel and Wynndel, after The Trails for Creston Valley Society recently reached out to the Stewardship Society.

She says The Trails Society has noticed an influx of “stay-cationers” along the East-Shore of Kootenay Lake since around the time that the pandemic started, which she describes as people who live in the region setting out to enjoy our local outdoor spaces.

Tillapaugh explains that this mixed with a lack of access to receptacle facilities is seeing increased garbage and litter making its way into water-access locations, parks and camping areas.

She adds the receptacle facilities were removed due to illegal dumping.

Tillapaugh says The Society will be present at two community clean-up event sites April 17th and 22nd in honor of Earth Day, but they're not sure exactly where yet, and people might be asked not to meet them there depending on the current COVID-19 health orders.

April 1st through 30th participants can set out on their own time to a site they want to clean, let The Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society know where they are going and when, and clean local garbage along Kootenay Lake's East-Shore with members from your social bubble.

Participants are also encouraged to send FOKLSS photographs of clean-up efforts for a chance to win prizes.