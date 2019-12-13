Gaming grants for several local Public Safety groups around the region

Public safety is getting a boost around the region.

6 local organizations are receiving funds through the Community Gaming Grants Program.

The Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department Society, and Search and Rescue groups in Castlegar, Rossland, Grand Forks, Slocan and South Columbia are also receiving grants.

The Christina Lake Stewardship Society is also getting some funding.

In total over 379-thousand dollars is being shared between the groups.