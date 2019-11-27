Good news for low income individuals and families in the Trail area

Families and individuals in financial need in the Trail area, should benefit from some recent changes to the City of Trail Parks and Recreation Leisure Access Program.

Council has made some policy changes, with the updated program set to take effect in the New Year.

Mayor Lisa Pasin says typically they've used the low income cutoff measure to assess financial need when it comes to qualifying residents for the program, but it was determined that it wasn't the best measurement tool.

Council has now approved using the low income measure as the assessment tool, which will allow more families access to programs and services.

Council has also endorsed the concept in principle of creating a centralized Lower Columbia Adjudication Process, so that residents would only have to be approved once to access different services around the community.