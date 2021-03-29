Gordon Zaitsoff runs for Castlegar Mayor

Life-long Castlegar resident Gordon Zaitsoff is throwing his name in the hat and running for Mayor in next month's municipal by-election.

The former Regional Director for Area J calls himself a leader in moving projects forward, and says projects he's proud to have helped progress include spearheading restoration of the brilliant suspension bridge, securing funding for the rail grade Trans Canada Trail system, and more.

He’s also proud of advocacy work he’s done during his time on the West Kootenay Hospital board and has helped various other local committees including the Castlegar Library, rural affairs, Castlegar doctor recruitment and the recreation commission.

Zaitsoff says he's good at getting the best out of people and is running because he sees opportunities for the city to prosper and grow.

He explains that a situation occurred with the previous Mayor that didn’t sit well with him, which he largely chalks up to functions of the current council and possibly administrators, adding that he’d just like to see council run as a cohesive team for the benefit of all Castlegar residents.

Zaitsoff says his working career has been in the forest-resource field and he thinks it's important for anybody running to understand Castlegar’s larger employers: pulp and saw mill operations.

His goals include improving reliability in and out of the Regional Airport and exploring responsibilities of the province suggesting the onus is too often put on local municipalities, and as a result, tax payers.

Zaitsoff says he's straight to the point, doesn't like wasting time, and is very organized.

The EZ Rock Newsroom will be hearing from other mayoral and councillor candidates in the weeks leading up to Castlegar’s April 24th by-election.