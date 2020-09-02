Grand Forks city council aims for November by-election

Grand Forks city council doesn't appear to plan on waiting around for their by-election.

Councillor Rod Zielinski resigned mid-August moving to the Utilities Manager position for the city.

Now The Chief Elections Officer is set to be appointed at the September 14th Regular Meeting.

The Nomination period would run October 13th through the 23rd with the Declaration of Candidates on November 2nd.

The Campaign Period is set for November 2nd through the 27th with Advanced Polls November 18th and the Main Election Day November 28th.

The 2018 General Election cost the city just under $50,000.