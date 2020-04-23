Grand Forks continues Land Acquisition process through pandemic

The Land Acquisition Team of Grand Forks has inspected over 100 properties and made offers to 97 property owners so far, as plots are needed for impending flood infrastructure.

Forty offers have been accepted so far, and purchase and sale contracts will continue to be issued through the Pandemic.

Mayor Brian Taylor says they’re projecting over 90% acceptance rates, but an independent committee is in place should anyone decline their offer.

The committee gives residents the opportunity to appeal, and alternatively, expropriation is another option.

Mayor Taylor says many barriers have been moved to make current offers, and there’s a certain level of risk on the city’s behalf to get a business plan together in timely and appropriate manor.

He says the community seems to be thankful for those efforts.

The legal process for contracts could take upwards of several weeks.

Properties where only a portion of the land is required by the City are having the process suspended awaiting further detailed engineering.