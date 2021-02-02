Grand Forks Council Defers Community Centre Project for a Year

A highly anticipated Community Centre project for the City of Grand Forks poked it's head last week, but won't come before council again until next year's budget deliberations.

Council has unanimously voted to defer the motion to next year's budget citing other infrastructure and capital construction costs like flood mitigation work.

This isn't Councillor Chris Moslin's first time waving good-bye to the project, but he says by deferring the project they might in fact by saving it.

Moslin adds that perhaps in a year’s time council will have more clarity as to what the town is doing with DMAF (Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund), as well as what our culture is doing with meeting-spaces.

Councillor Everett Baker says while he’s a strong proponent of a community centre and would support the project, between COVID-19 and other cost commitments it’s especially important that the city be practical and ensures all priorities are in order.

The Centre is proposed for the same property as the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena and Aquatic Centre.