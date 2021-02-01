Grand Forks Council Discusses Nelson Letter to Province

A letter to BC's Government and Minister of Health from the City of Nelson copied other recipients like the Union of BC Municipalities, Association of Kootenay Boundary Local Governments and BC Local Governments; just last week the item came before Grand Forks City Council.

The letter cites BC's early-December announcement on vaccine distribution, and requests a review of the distribution policy to include essential critical infrastructure employees in the second priority group.

An example in the letter is the City of Nelson's five linemen responsible for maintaining the electric distribution and transition system that serves over ten-thousand customers.

Councillor Chris Moslin says while he has his own concerns, wishes he knew more, and appreciates Mayor Dooley describing the roll-out as a “fragile and fluid process”, he says he isn’t qualified to make decisions of this nature and believes the focus needs to be on working together as a community to be safe.

Council passed the torch Chief Administrative Officer Duncan Redfearn who says although he shares concerns; one could come up with a range of different priorities when delving into what each organization provides to the community.

He says he can't say that his priorities differ from that of the Federal Government, which is working with the Provincial Government on balancing said priorities.

Meanwhile the Kootenay-Boundary region added four new infections last week with another 61 in the East Kootenay, which includes Fernie.

Interior Health says there were 10 new infections late last week in and around Fernie, totalling 91 throughout January.