Grand Forks council scraps proposed referendum questions

Grand Forks city council is skipping recently proposed referendum questions and instead polling the community next year.

Councillor Neil Krog had previously posed questions to go on Grand Forks by-election ballots asking residents if they want a year round shelter or a supportive housing project in town as proposed by BC Housing.

His motion was tabled at the time and his questions were to be reworded for a decision this week in council chambers.

Council debated the questions and whether they would better fit a community survey or poll, even considering inviting the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary in on a potential survey.

Councillor Krog called Monday’s discussion on the matter insane, calling out his fellow councillors for going from potentially asking 2000 voters to asking his proposed questions to between 10,000 and 15,000 people while hoping the RDKB might pitch in.

Councillor Christine Thompson expressed that she doesn’t believe the community can make informed decisions without adequate information, adding she cannot support any question or poll taking place during the by-election.

In the end council voted to fund a communications consultant in the 2021 budget to identify key questions, the level of information required and more for a future survey.