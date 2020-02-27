Grand Forks liquor store break-in urges public's assistance

Grand Forks RCMP are seeking the public's help identifying whoever broke into a Liquor Store early Wednesday morning.

A release from the detachment says investigators were advised of a break and enter to the 4-hundred block Central Avenue store at 6:20AM.

Sergeant Darryl Peppler says the suspect gained entry at 6:07AM, captured on tape by a security camera.

The suspect reportedly broke the glass with a hammer before taking several bottles and cans.

He says they believe the suspect is a man, wearing a white painter suit, a yellow backpack, and pantyhose over his face to mask his identity.

Evidence was reportedly recovered on scene but there are no suspects yet.

Anyone with relative information, security or dash-cam footage is urged to come forward.

A photo from the security footage is available online.