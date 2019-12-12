Grand Forks looking for more communication with flood affected owners

City of Grand Forks officials is apologizing for missing opportunities to appropriately communicate and consult with affected property owners.

The city says Keystone Appraisals will soon invite community input into the design of a Land Acquisition Program.

Manager of Strategic Initiatives and Flood Recovery Graham Watt says affected residents are taxpayers, and not just flood victims looking for handouts:

He says the city needs these lands for part of it's floodplain restoration and flood mitigation program for the safety of the community as a whole moving forward, and fair and acceptable approaches in the buyout are required for it to work.

Watt thinks they haven't been clear enough in that aspect of messaging over the past few months.

Watt adds a turning point for officials has been learning to approach everything with dialogue, including co-developing the agenda of a recent meeting, with buyout-affected residents.