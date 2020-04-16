iHeartRadio
Choose your station
C
Instagram

Grand Forks man suspected in California National Park vandalism

1200px-Logo_of_the_United_States_National_Park_Service.svg

You wouldn't expect vandalism at a California National Park to matter much in the Kootenays - except the main suspect is a man from Grand Forks, British Columbia.

Death Valley National Park Rangers are investigating repeated graffiti vandalism incidents over the past two years to rock faces, buildings, and historic structures.

The graffiti reads "Steve and Lacy", which Park Rangers suspect to be a Grand Forks man and his dog.

The suspect reportedly travelled to an event called “King of the Hammers” with his pooch.

The National Park Service Investigative Branch says tips can be submitted anonymously online.

  • nelson-care-society-logo90

    Nelson encampment provides self-isolation space for homeless

    The project is thanks to numerous community partners including Nelson Cares': Nelson Committee on Homelessness. The encampment features 12-foot by 12-foot campsites for eight individuals, as well as on-site porta-potties, hand wash stations, scheduled shower access, and outreach and security.
  • city-of-castlegar

    Castlegar council requests government support for Airport

    Staff reports projected revenue-loss for the West Kootenay Regional Airport this year is between $800,000 and $1.1 million, and during the meeting a $50,000 to $60,000 cost-reduction was estimated per month. Councillor Vassilakakis emphasized that those numbers might look worse on paper.
  • RCMP-Logo

    Trail RCMP seek details on vehicle-theft suspect

    The detachment seized a vehicle stolen from Salmo on Thursday, after hearing that the red 2008 GMC pickup truck was stationed in the Trail Safeway Parking Lot. Police suspect the same person is responsible for stealing a Creston vehicle that same day, and a truck from Fruitvale the day after.