Grand Forks man suspected in California National Park vandalism

You wouldn't expect vandalism at a California National Park to matter much in the Kootenays - except the main suspect is a man from Grand Forks, British Columbia.

Death Valley National Park Rangers are investigating repeated graffiti vandalism incidents over the past two years to rock faces, buildings, and historic structures.

The graffiti reads "Steve and Lacy", which Park Rangers suspect to be a Grand Forks man and his dog.

The suspect reportedly travelled to an event called “King of the Hammers” with his pooch.

The National Park Service Investigative Branch says tips can be submitted anonymously online.