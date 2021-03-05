iHeartRadio
Choose your station
C
Instagram

Grand Forks Pastafarian Addresses Judge's Decision to Not Hear Dispute

garysmithfirearmslisence

A Grand Forks man is still getting over a judge's recent decision to deny a judicial review, after BC's Human Rights Tribunal refused to pursue his claim that ICBC is treating him unfairly.

Gary Smith says now he's looking to lawyer-up and hopefully put his drivers-license drama to rest, after several years of pursuit to wear his religious headgear in his drivers-license photograph.

Smith is a Pastafarian: A member of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of BC, and Pastafarians wear colanders or tricorns (three-cornered cap) on their heads to identify in community as belonging to their religion.

The British Columbian based 170-member church registered as a legitimate society in BC back in 2016.

Smith says he absolutely feels he's being treated unfairly.

He claims to have both a valid Possession and Acquisition Firearms License and BC Marriage Commissioners’ ID wearing his tricorn, adding while he can wear the headgear in official identification at both a federal and provincial level, he still can’t through ICBC.

While the news of Smith’s Supreme Court dealings in Rossland rubbed some Facebook users the wrong way, he says he essentially stands for the rights of everybody's religious expression, and while Pastafarians might not take everything as seriously as some other religions, it doesn't diminish the sincerity in which they hold their beliefs.

  • RDCK_logo

    Whitewater and RDCK Receive Funds for All-Season Operations

    One-million dollars in grant funding will see RV and tent camping, more family friendly adaptive programming and a backcountry adventure lodge education centre.
  • nicole-city-council-4 (1)

    Nicole Charlwood Speaks to Nelson By-Election Run

    Charlwood says her main goals are regarding improvements around affordability, sustainability and accessibility so that all residents are equally considered when decisions are made, adding she's striving to work and negotiate with the current council while bringing more clarity and framework to future council decisions.
  • cottonwoodSAVED

    Cottonwood Lake Preservation Society Meets Fundraising Goal

    Twenty-months of fundraising effort are aimed at purchasing 49 hectares of mature forest above Cottonwood Lake outside of Nelson, which was slated for clear-cut before the landowner agreed to sell to The Society if a certain amount of funds were raised.