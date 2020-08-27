Grand Forks pre-paid lease program aims to boost downtown investment

The City of Grand Forks and Downtown Business Association are teaming up to seek business investment opportunities downtown.

The “Grand Forks: The Place to Grow Your Business” Initiative kicked off earlier this month welcoming retail businesses that will add to the vibrancy, shop local culture, and pedestrian-friendly feel of the downtown core.

How you ask? A pre-paid six-month lease program is being made available contingent on signing a two-year minimum lease.

Business proposals must be submitted including your business type, overview, plan including budget and spacing, plus financial references.

The deadline for submissions is September 4th, the selection process is slated for September 14th and follow-up interviews will be after that.

Find more application details on the city's website.