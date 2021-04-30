Grand Forks RCMP Arrest Driver Speeding 100kmph Above Limit

RCMP in Grand Forks arrested a 27-year old man Thursday, April 29th, after Mounties clocked the driver doing 152-kilometers per hour in a 50-zone the day prior.

Officers observed the speeding in the Ruckle residential area Wednesday and thankfully got a good look at the driver when he fled and abandoned his vehicle.

The man is now facing several charges related to the condition of his vehicle, his lack of insurance and flight from police.