Grand Forks RCMP fines party host

Grand Forks RCMP fined a party host on Saturday for failing to comply with COVID-19 measures.

Front line officers were dispatched to an on-going noise complaint just after 7:30PM on Vernon Street after several callers reported hearing a live band that had allegedly been playing for several hours.

Officers found the band playing in the backyard of a residence and estimated over 60 people were there, failing to obey physical distancing requirements and not wearing PPE.

The host was identified and told the event was being shut down but reportedly refused.

As a result two $230 violation tickets were issued for failing to abide the officer's direction and failing to comply with patron distancing conditions.

After the officers were called away for another matter however, the noise complaints kept coming in; a mischief investigation is now underway and findings are being submitted to BC Prosecution Services once complete.