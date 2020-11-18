Grand Forks RCMP seeks public input, picks up online reporting tool

Grand Forks RCMP wants to hear from the public on how well they are communicating with an online survey available on their website.

Sergeant Darryl Peppler says Grand Forks, Christina Lake and other residents still connected to Grand Forks can take part until November 27th.

He says it’s important that detachments hear from the people they serve on what their issues and concerns are, adding identifying areas for improvement can be even more important than just knowing what works.

Peppler's addition to the detachment and media training was a big shift, but Peppler says they could always improve and use more insight, adding that especially in these times the public’s support is needed more than ever to keep everybody safe.

The survey can be found here.

Grand Forks RCMP is also the latest local detachment to pick up the RCMP Online Crime Reporting Tool.

The tool allows residents to report minor crimes falling within a certain criteria online, aiming to free up time for front line personal to respond to more serious crimes.

The guidelines are particularly geared towards crimes where no suspects or witnesses are present and no police presence is immediately required.

The online tool can also be found on the detachment's website, or by clicking here.