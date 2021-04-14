Grand Forks RCMP Sees Stable Calls for Service Through First Quarter

While the pandemic has proved to be a rollercoaster, crime statistics are staying fairly stable at least in one Kootenay community.

So far 2021 has seen just a four-percent increase in calls for service for the Grand Forks RCMP Detachment compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Sergeant Darryl Peppler says he hasn’t noticed an influx of visitors either; he says the stable crime rate could be caused by many reasons, but at the end of the day Grand Forkians are abiding by provincial health orders while still going about their regular everyday lives, good, bad or other.

Peppler says two statistics certainly standout: False 911 calls have dropped by roughly 50% with 16 recorded this year compared to 35 for January through March of 2020.

He says the detachment did expect to see increases for checking the well-being of loved ones, with 39 recorded in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 28 last year.

Below are statistics for more notable calls for service:

Theft under $5000 – 14 in 2020/15 in 2021

Suspicious Person – 60 in 2020/58 in 2021

Cause a Disturbance – 12 in 2020/13 in 2021

Assaults – eight in 2020/seven in 2021

Break and Enter to a Residence – two in 2020/10 in 2021

Break and Enter to a Business – two in 2020/four in 2021

Fraud – six in 2020/seven in 2021