Grand Forks resident speaks to freshet response amid Pandemic

A Grand Forks flood zone resident who's felt the impacts year after year says emotions are high entering flood-season during the pandemic.

Jennifer Houghton says 89 properties are being bought-out to accommodate flood infrastructure, adding some have received offers that would allow them to buy new homes, but some simply can’t.

Houghton says she received her appraisal last week and is waiting on her offer.

She says hundreds of community volunteers shared shovels and other tools during 2018-sandbagging efforts, and many homeowners opened their doors to strangers in need.

Houghton questions how the community can respond in a similar fashion with provincial orders in place such as social distancing, self-isolation, quarantines, and closure of non-essential businesses.

The event, which peaked May 10th of 2018, saw nearly 2800 residents displaced from their homes across the Boundary region.

Mayor Brian Taylor told the EZ Rock Newsroom last week that flood preparations continue through these unsure times.

Houghton is also producing a free-to-watch Grand Forks Flood Documentary; we'll have more on that soon.