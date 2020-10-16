Grand Forks traffic stop sees large drug seizure

An investigation continues following a whopping drug seizure in Grand Forks last week.

RCMP says on Thursday, October 8th, a traffic stop was conducted shortly before 5:30PM with a grey Ford Taurus which was seen being driven erratically along Highway 3 near Grand Forks' Reservoir Road.

A roadside investigation into suspected drug trafficking saw a drug detection dog search the vehicle with his handler, where it was indicated that drugs were present.

Over 1000 doses of suspected heroin and over 130 grams of suspected cocaine were seized, as well as the vehicle itself.

The driver, a 39-year old Grand Forks man, was later released from police custody on conditions,

Full findings are being forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for charge assessment.