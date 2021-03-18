Grant Funding to Allow Northern Leopard Frog Repopulation Efforts

(Image provided by Facebook: Northern Leopard Frog)

The Columbia Basin Trust is funding 16 projects with nearly $650,000 total through the Environment Grants Program

One recipient is The Calgary Zoo Foundation and Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area, receiving $15,000 to support the physical re-introduction of some northern leopard frogs.

Lea Randall, Conservation Research Population Ecologist with The Zoo, explains that BC’s single remaining population of these frogs resides in the Creston Valley but are threatened by a population of invasive bullfrogs making their way up from Idaho.

The bullfrogs are currently only a few kilometres away from BC’s last remaining group of northern leopard frogs, which experts are concerned could out-compete the frogs once they reach them, adding they’re also rather veracious predators.

Both The Calgary Zoo and Vancouver Aquarium have captive breeding programs to support this collaborative reintroduction effort.

Randall says work is taking place in the Columbia Marshes at a reintroduction site that has been used since 2013, but adds right now they have all of their frog-eggs in one basket.

With that in mind, on top of impending invasive bullfrogs, Randall explains that the $15,000 will also enable work to identify new re-introduction sites.

Habitat suitability models are being developed and computer based satellite imagery-work is underway to help weed through potential sites, while cross examining sites through different seasons.

The Creston-Calgary partnership is part of a much larger collaboration including local and provincial biologists, local first nations, the Vancouver Aquarium and more.