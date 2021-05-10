Gratitude Mural in Progress at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

[Image provided by KBPA: Tyler Toews (Mural Artist), Dr. Sue Benzer (Chief of Staff), Dr. Pete Krampl, Dr. Kristen Edge, Dr. Ian Sibbald, Ruth Kohut (IH Director Clinical Operations), Dr. Sue Babensee (KBPA Physician Project Lead and KBPA Board Member]

The Kootenay Boundary Physicians Association is commissioning a massive mural to be painted on the North and West walls of Trail's Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

Project Lead Doctor Sue Babensee says they're hoping to liven up the back entrance to the facility, which staff has been using separate from patients through construction and the pandemic.

Between the dust and busyness with deliveries and garbage removals, a derelict garden off to the side and general lack of TLC, Babensee says the view that everyone starts their work day off with needed some livening up.

She says when the garden was beautified and feedback received was positive the idea for a mural began to further brighten the space and hopefully encourage gratitude for co-workers and the hospital; she hopes improving staff’s frames of mind could indirectly improve patient-care.

The mural is being painted all through-out May by Tyler Toews, the same artist that made Nelson City Hall’s recent mural, and the design was released last Wednesday, May 5th.

Babensee explains the whole mural stands at about 70 feet high and 50 feet wide.

The design features a heart as the main focus, but unlike Nelson City Hall’s design, the heart is wrapped with bright red ribbons and features mountains that represent the Kootenay landscape.

You can find the design here.