Grizzly bear sightings reported on Columbia and Western Trail

As of Friday there's a red flag notice for Grizzly Bears on the Columbia and Western Trail.

Two grizzly bear sows, each with their own sets of cubs, were spotted multiple times on May 8th.

Grizzlies aren't new to the area, but encounters especially with cubs around can be extremely dangerous; they may linger around the Rail Grade for a while before the snow melts up-high.

The red flag notice means walking, hiking and cycling is not recommended between Paulson and Farron on the Rail Grade, but there are other areas along the Rail Grade and Bulldog Forest Service Road to stay clear of.

Find Columbia and Western Trail on Facebook for more.

The Trail links Castlegar and Midway and sees it's fair share of wildlife: Wolves were reported in December, and Cougar sightings just last month.